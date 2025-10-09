After the historic agreement between Israel and Hamas, voices from the US and around the world call for the Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 8 de octubre, 2025

The announcement by President Donald Trump about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas provoked immediate reactions around the world, with multiple leaders, allies, and analysts calling for the president to be recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the negotiation. From Washington to Buenos Aires, the networks were flooded with messages celebrating the historic peace agreement and highlighting the magnitude of the diplomatic achievement.

Among the first international voices was the Argentine president Javier Milei, who congratulated Trump "for having reached a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas" and announced that he will sign his candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize, describing his contribution as "extraordinary" and recalling that "any other leader with similar achievements would have received it long ago."

Felicitaciones al Presidente @realDonaldTrump por haber alcanzado un acuerdo histórico de paz entre Israel y Hamás, quienes hoy, a un día de que se cumplan dos años del trágico atentado del 7 de octubre, firmaron la Fase Uno del plan de retirada de Gaza y la liberación de los… https://t.co/skzRu9HjIS — Javier Milei (@JMilei) October 8, 2025

In the United States, Republican legislators and public figures quickly came out in support of the noble idea. Congresswoman Nancy Mace wrote, "NOBEL PEACE PRIZE!" while Senator Roger Marshall called him "the ultimate peacemaker," saying that thanks to his leadership, "the world is a safer, more peaceful place tonight."

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump — the ultimate peacemaker. Because of his leadership, the world is a safer, more peaceful place tonight, and families across the region will soon be reunited with their loved ones. Nobel Peace Price worthy! pic.twitter.com/uA3sgYo7ca — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 8, 2025

Likewise, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas called for "serious recognition" and recalled that "He started his first term with the Abraham Accords, and in his first year in his second term, he has accomplished what seemed impossible."

"If he doesn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, no one deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," he concluded.

Other allies of the president also spoke out. Senator Cynthia Lummis celebrated that "after two years of horrific violence and unimaginable loss, we have an agreement for peace in the Middle East" and lauded Trump's role in freeing hostages and reducing violence.

Likewise, crossing party lines, Democratic Senator John Fetterman praised Trump’s effort: “I congratulate @POTUS on this historic peace plan that releases all the hostages. Now, enduring peace in the region is possible. Our parties are different, but we have a shared ironclad commitment to Israel and its people.”

I congratulate @POTUS on this historic peace plan that releases all the hostages.



Now, enduring peace in the region is possible.



Our parties are different but we have a shared ironclad commitment to Israel and its people. pic.twitter.com/iGb1PE93VH — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 8, 2025

The president's son, Eric Trump, pushed the campaign for the recognition on social networks: "Retweet if you think @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize."

Other allies of the president also spoke out. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that "Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize," and the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, Brent Scher, ironized, "There was a lot of debate over whether Donald Trump deserved a Nobel Peace Prize. Now it’s clear: They should rename the prize for Donald Trump."

There was a lot of debate over whether Donald Trump deserved a Nobel Peace Prize.



Now it’s clear: They should rename the prize for Donald Trump. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 9, 2025

In recent weeks, it became clear that the prize is a target for President Trump, who made several statements to the press where he hinted at a genuine interest in the recognition.

In fact, a Hamas leader, Abu Marzouk, stated to the press that Trump "is very eager for the Nobel Peace Prize, and therefore he wants the problem solved today or tomorrow so that the vote… will be in his favor," alluding to U.S. pressure to realize the cease-fire by the deadlines.

Senior Hamas leader on Trump: “He is very eager for the Nobel Peace Prize, and therefore he wants the problem solved today or tomorrow so that the vote… will be in his favor."



Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/E52Zla0yjj — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 8, 2025

On October 6, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum—which represents the families of those kidnapped and murdered by Hamas—sent an official letter to the Norwegian Nobel Peace Committee urging that the prize be awarded to President Trump: “Today, we write with hearts full of gratitude and a profound sense of momentous urgency to urge you to award the Nobel Peace Prize to President Donald J. Trump.” The families emphasized that “President Trump’s determination to bring peace made possible what many said was impossible.”

The Hostages Families Forum wrote today to the Nobel committee in support of awarding President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to release the hostages and end the war in Gaza pic.twitter.com/qLPn5Twn9d — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 6, 2025

Several international analysts also highlighted the achievement. Political scientist Ian Bremmer wrote: "If Trump gets a Gaza deal—the hostages released, the fighting over, Israeli troops withdrawn—he deserves everyone’s credit. He’ll certainly have mine."

if trump gets a gaza deal—the hostages released, the fighting over, israeli troops withdraw—he deserves everyone’s credit.



he’ll certainly have mine. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 8, 2025

The impact of the announcement was even reflected in the prediction markets: on the Polymarket platform, the odds of Trump winning the Nobel rose from 2% to 6% in a matter of hours. The prize will be awarded this Friday, October 10, in Norway.

Exactly two years after the Hamas attack against Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, the ceasefire promoted by Washington represents not only a diplomatic milestone in the Middle East but also a victory loaded with political symbolism for Trump, who for months has maintained that his foreign policy seeks to stop wars in the world and restore global stability.