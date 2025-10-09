Netanyahu calls Hamas deal a "diplomatic and moral victory" for Israel, thanks Trump for his role

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de octubre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed on Wednesday the approval of the first phase of the peace plan pushed by President Donald Trump, stressing that the agreement will allow for the return of all hostages held by Hamas and represents "a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory" for the country.

Netanyahu attributed the breakthrough to the combination of the military offensive in Gaza and Washington-backed diplomacy, noting Trump's decisive role in the negotiation. "Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point," he said, before concluding with a message of gratitude: "God bless Israel. God bless America. God bless our great alliance."

"A great day for Israel"

In another post, the prime minister announced that the cabinet will meet on Thursday to formally approve the agreement.

"A great day for Israel," Netanyahu wrote. "Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring home all our precious hostages. I thank the heroic IDF soldiers and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day (...) With God's help, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors," he added.