Netanyahu calls Hamas deal a "diplomatic and moral victory" for Israel, thanks Trump for his role
The prime minister said the release of the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza mark a turning point after more than two years of war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed on Wednesday the approval of the first phase of the peace plan pushed by President Donald Trump, stressing that the agreement will allow for the return of all hostages held by Hamas and represents "a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory" for the country.
Netanyahu attributed the breakthrough to the combination of the military offensive in Gaza and Washington-backed diplomacy, noting Trump's decisive role in the negotiation. "Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point," he said, before concluding with a message of gratitude: "God bless Israel. God bless America. God bless our great alliance."
"A great day for Israel"
In another post, the prime minister announced that the cabinet will meet on Thursday to formally approve the agreement.
"A great day for Israel," Netanyahu wrote. "Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring home all our precious hostages. I thank the heroic IDF soldiers and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day (...) With God's help, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors," he added.
The announcement of the agreement
The US president explained that the pact includes the release of all hostages in the coming days and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to an agreed line, as a first step toward "a strong, durable, and everlasting peace." Trump called the achievement "a historic and unprecedented event," and thanked Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for their role as mediators.
According to Associated Press reports, Hamas will release the 20 hostages remaining alive this weekend, as Israeli forces withdraw from most of Gaza.