Historic peace deal: Trump announces that Israel and Hamas have signed an agreement to move forward with the first phase of the peace plan in Gaza

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have accepted the first phase of his peace plan, marking the beginning of a new era in the Middle East.

Trump explained that the agreement provides for the release of all hostages in the coming days and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line, as first steps toward what he described as a “strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

In his statement, the president celebrated the scope of the agreement and emphasized that all parties will be treated fairly. “This is a GREAT aay for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America,” he said, also thanking Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for their work in mediating the agreement. Trump described the moment as a “historic and unprecedented event.”

Trump prepares for his trip

Before announcing the agreement, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported that the president will first visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for his annual medical checkup before embarking on his trip abroad.

"On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a meeting and speech with the troops. During his stay, he will undergo his routine annual medical checkup. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering traveling to the Middle East shortly thereafter," Leavitt said.

During a roundtable discussion focused on left-wing violence, Trump had said that talks with Hamas were going “very well” and that an agreement was close to being finalized, so he could go on Sunday.

An agreement promoted by Washington

The White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner have been in Egypt. Both are representing Washington in talks seeking to reach a cease-fire and the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

According to reports from the Associated Press, it will release the 20 hostages who remain alive this weekend, while Israeli forces withdraw from most of Gaza as part of the first steps of the agreement.