UEFA announces cancellation of Finalissima between Argentina and Spain
The match between Argentina and Spain was scheduled for March 27 in Lusail, Qatar, near Doha, but it was put on hold due to the attacks suffered by the country as part of the war in the Middle East.
UEFA announced the cancellation of the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain due to the impossibility of finding an alternative venue to Doha, Qatar, where it was scheduled to be played on March 27. The game was put on hold because of the war in the Middle East, the European confederation said Sunday.
"With strong determination to save the important fixture, and despite the understandable difficulties of relocating a match of such importance at extremely short notice, UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association," UEFA said in its statement.
Three options
The match between Argentina and Spain was scheduled for March 27 in Lusail, near Doha, but its fate was put on hold due to the attacks suffered by Qatar in the framework of the war in the Middle East.
The duel between the Copa America and Euro champions was the last clash for an official national team title before the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which will be played between June 11 and July 19.
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Argentina is the reigning Finalissima champion, defeating Italy at Wembley in 2022.
In the last two weeks, since the outbreak of the war conflict in the Middle East, the press reported different venues and dates that were being considered for the clash, in which Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy considered his heir, were going to face off for the first time.
In its statement, UEFA explained that it offered the Argentine Football Association (AFA) several options: firstly the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid "with 50:50 distribution" of fans" but "Argentina refused."
"The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs - one at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 March and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028," UEFA explained. "This option was also rejected."
Tapia wanted Monumental
On Thursday, AFA president Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia stated that he was aiming for Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.
"We are going to get to work, because Spain wants the Finalissima to be played in Spain and I want it to be played at the Monumental," he said.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) reacted to the announcement of the cancellation with a statement showing its support for UEFA.
"Spain has offered, hand in hand with UEFA, all the possibilities, despite which, and given the situation, the Finalissima has been canceled," the RFEF said, listing the three options but not mentioning Argentina's refusal: "to host the match in our country," "in a neutral venue" and "with another format."
For the moment, CONMEBOL and the AFA have yet to comment on UEFA's announcement.