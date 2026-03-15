UEFA announces cancellation of Finalissima between Argentina and Spain

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de marzo, 2026

UEFA announced the cancellation of the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain due to the impossibility of finding an alternative venue to Doha, Qatar, where it was scheduled to be played on March 27. The game was put on hold because of the war in the Middle East, the European confederation said Sunday.

"With strong determination to save the important fixture, and despite the understandable difficulties of relocating a match of such importance at extremely short notice, UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association," UEFA said in its statement.

Three options

The match between Argentina and Spain was scheduled for March 27 in Lusail, near Doha, but its fate was put on hold due to the attacks suffered by Qatar in the framework of the war in the Middle East.

The duel between the Copa America and Euro champions was the last clash for an official national team title before the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which will be played between June 11 and July 19.

Argentina is the reigning Finalissima champion, defeating Italy at Wembley in 2022.

In the last two weeks, since the outbreak of the war conflict in the Middle East, the press reported different venues and dates that were being considered for the clash, in which Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy considered his heir, were going to face off for the first time.

In its statement, UEFA explained that it offered the Argentine Football Association (AFA) several options: firstly the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid "with 50:50 distribution" of fans" but "Argentina refused."

"The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs - one at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 March and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028," UEFA explained. "This option was also rejected."