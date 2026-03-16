"One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jessie Buckley and Michael B. Jordan: the winners in the main Oscar categories

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de marzo, 2026

"One Battle After Another", the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed story that brings together far-left revolutionaries, white supremacists and immigrant detention centers, was the big winner of the Oscar award for Best Picture.

This political satire, fast-paced with explosions, shootouts, intense car chases and heart-stopping escapes, also features romance and humor, and presents a story of a father's love for his daughter in a complex context; where political division, hatred and power games show the worst face of a polarized society. For many, this film was a small glimpse into contemporary America, while, for other conservative critics, another 'woke'-dogmatic version of Hollywood about the country.

Indifferent to critics, the mash-up earned him an Oscar and honors from the industry's biggest gala, which awarded him six statuettes in all.

Anderson, who also took the awards for best adapted screenplay and best directing, thanked the cast with whom he took the Dolby Theatre stage to receive the night's top award.

"This is incredible," said the director, who continues to add to his legend as one of the best filmmakers of the century.

The acclaimed filmmaker worked with a powerful cast, including past Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn, who tonight also picked up another statuette for best supporting actor.

It also featured Teyana Taylor, in an explosive breakout role and who was nominated for best supporting actress.

The film's success practically seemed to be a foregone conclusion. Although "Sinners," Ryan Coogler's vampire horror, came into the gala in front with a record 16 nominations, "One Battle After Another" dominated most of the awards season's events.

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon's novel "Vineland," the film follows the fictional French 75 organization, a revolutionary group of left-wing radicals who execute a series of violent actions in defense of progressive causes.

Their work begins to go off the rails when they rescue a group of migrants from a detention center on the U.S. border with Mexico, and one of the group's figures, Perfidia Beverly Hills (Taylor), gains a powerful enemy: rigid Colonel Steve Lockjaw (Penn).

This encounter will lead to Perfidia's eventual escape, which pushes her lover, an explosives expert named Pat (DiCaprio), to go underground with the couple's baby.

Meanwhile, Lockjaw hunts down the remaining members of French 75 one by one and gets involved with a group of white supremacists called the Christmas Adventurers.

Sixteen years later, Pat, under another identity, that of Bob Ferguson, lives with his now teenage daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) isolated from the world.

In constant paranoia, he is forced back into the ring after years of booze and pot when Willa disappears as Lockjaw stalks them to settle scores.

DiCaprio's character, in a bathrobe, bad bun, dark glasses and with his fish memory, sets out on a desperate quest to rescue his daughter,in a satire that ends up becoming a gripping violent thriller.

Winners in all categories

In addition to Anderson,the other big winners were Jessie Buckley and Michael B. Jordan, Oscar winners for best actress and best actor respectively at the 98th awards.

"One Battle After Another" (six statuettes), was followed by the gala's other favorite,"Sinners," which ultimately capped four of its 16 nominations.

Below,all of the night's winners:

Best Picture:One Battle After Another

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Actor:Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best song: "Golden", by K-Pop Demon Hunters

Best International Film: Norway, Sentimental Value

Best Cinematography: Sinners

Best Editing: One Battle After Another

Best Sound Mixing: F1

Best original composition: Sinners

Best Documentary: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Documentary Short Film: All the Empty Rooms

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best production design: Frankenstein

Best original screenplay: Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best live-action short film:The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva (tie)

Best casting: One Battle After Another

Best costume design: Frankenstein

Best hair and makeup: Frankenstein

Best animated short film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best animated film: K-Pop Demon Hunters

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons

This article was written with information from AFP