Germany: Government authorizes police to shoot down drones that threaten their security

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de octubre, 2025

The German government has authorized police to shoot down drones that pose a security threat, regardless of their origin. The decision follows recent incidents involving similar devices, allegedly sent by Russia in the airspace of several European countries.

"Shooting down drones will from now on be a regulated and possible thing for the federal police," German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said following a cabinet meeting led by Friedrich Merz.

The German government is implementing a measure recommended by President Donald Trump, who urged allies to shoot down any drones that pose a threat to national security.

Dobrindt added that police will be equipped with “state-of-the-art technology” to carry out their task and that a “drone defense center” will be established to coordinate all actions related to the measure.

In recent weeks, several European countries and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have experienced airspace violations by drones allegedly sent by Russia.

Poland, Denmark, Latvia, Romania and Norway were among the countries that experienced such unauthorized incursions. Germany was affected when Munich airport - in the country's third-largest city - suspended operations for several hours due to drone activity.