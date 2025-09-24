Trump says NATO allies should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de septiembre, 2025

During a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump declared that NATO countries should shoot down all Russian aircraft that violate their airspace.

A reporter asked the president directly: “Do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace?”

The president replied: "Yes, I do."

Poland's chancellor, Radosław Sikorski, reacted publicly to Trump's words, "Roger that."

Earlier, Sikorski himself had warned Russia that its planes or missiles could be shot down if they violate NATO airspace.

"If another missile or aircraft enters our space without permission, deliberately or by mistake, and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, please don't come here to whine about it," Sikorski said. "You have been warned."

The statements by President Trump and Poland's chancellor come after Estonia requested a consultation with other NATO members after claiming that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered its airspace "without permission" and stayed 12 minutes over the Gulf of Finland. Russia denied violating Estonian airspace, but Poland and Romania also recently made similar allegations, saying that Russian drones had violated their airspace.