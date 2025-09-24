Trump says NATO allies should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace
The president made the comment in response to an explicit question from a reporter.
During a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump declared that NATO countries should shoot down all Russian aircraft that violate their airspace.
A reporter asked the president directly: “Do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace?”
The president replied: "Yes, I do."
Poland's chancellor, Radosław Sikorski, reacted publicly to Trump's words, "Roger that."
Roger that. https://t.co/SPs85U7yPd— Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) September 23, 2025
Earlier, Sikorski himself had warned Russia that its planes or missiles could be shot down if they violate NATO airspace.
"If another missile or aircraft enters our space without permission, deliberately or by mistake, and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, please don't come here to whine about it," Sikorski said. "You have been warned."
The statements by President Trump and Poland's chancellor come after Estonia requested a consultation with other NATO members after claiming that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered its airspace "without permission" and stayed 12 minutes over the Gulf of Finland. Russia denied violating Estonian airspace, but Poland and Romania also recently made similar allegations, saying that Russian drones had violated their airspace.
World
Estonia denounces 'unprecedented' violation of its airspace by three Russian fighter jets
Virginia Martínez
U-turn
"After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like 'a paper tiger.'"
Politics
Trump at the United Nations: 'The UN is supposed to stop invasions not create them and not finance them'
Williams Perdomo