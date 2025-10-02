Police officers talk with community members near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsal. AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) At least two people were killed and three were injured Thursday in Manchester, in northern England, on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, in an attack outside a synagogue. Police, who shot the suspect, are calling the incident a "terrorist" attack.

Police noted on social media platform X that they were alerted at around 9:30 a.m. local time to an attack outside the Heaton Park synagogue in the Crumpsall neighborhood in northern Manchester, after a witness reported "a vehicle run over people and a man being stabbed."

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene and treated "four people with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stabbings," Greater Manchester police said.

According to witnesses who contacted police, "a security officer was attacked with a knife," AFP picked up.

A quick intervention by the police

Police added that they fired at the suspect but didn't specify whether he survived, although the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, told the BBC that the "immediate danger appears to have passed."

On the other hand, Burnham asked people "not to speculate on social media" and congratulated the police for their "quick" intervention.

Keir Starmer: "I am appalled by the synagogue attack."

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer decided to cut short his attendance at the European summit in Copenhagen due to the attack, according to a British government source.

"I am horrified by the attack on the Crumpsall synagogue," north of Manchester, the head of government posted on X.

"The fact that this happened on Yom Kippur day, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrifying," he added.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING NEWS STORY.