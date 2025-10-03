Published by Carlos DominguezAgustina Blanco 2 de octubre, 2025

Police have identified the man who carried out the deadly attack on a synagogue in north Manchester during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, an event that shocked the community. The attacker, 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, was shot dead by authorities outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in the Crumpsall neighborhood. According to the BBC, citing local police, Al-Shamie was a British citizen of Syrian descent. Security forces are continuing to investigate the possible motives behind the attack.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. (local time) and left at least three people dead—including the attacker—and four others injured. The attack was reported to the police after a witness saw “a vehicle run over people and a man being stabbed.”

Emergency services deployed to the scene were treating "four people with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stabbings," Greater Manchester police said.

According to witnesses who contacted police, "a security officer was attacked with a knife," AFP stated.

Rapid intervention by the authorities

Manchester police chief Sir Stephen Watson told a news conference that two members of Manchester's Jewish community died as a result of the attack and that authorities fatally shot the suspect within seven minutes of the original call.

Watson assured that the investigation is progressing rapidly and confirmed that the attacker was wearing a vest "that had the appearance of an explosive device."

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner of the anti-terrorism police, Laurence Taylor, said he was "devastated" and affirmed that the attack was declared a terrorist incident. Also, Taylor reported that so far, two arrests have been made.

On the other hand, the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, asked people "not to speculate on social media" and congratulated the police for their "quick" intervention.

Keir Starmer: "I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue"

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer decided to cut short his appearance at the European summit in Copenhagen due to the attack, according to a British government source.

"I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall," the head of government wrote on X.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," he added.