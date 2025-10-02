Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de octubre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, asserted that a weak response to terrorism will only embolden terrorists. The statement came after at least three people were killed - including the attacker - and four others were injured Thursday in Manchester during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

"As I warned at the UN: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it," he wrote on his X account.

The prime minister assured that "Israel mourns together with the Jewish community in the United Kingdom the barbaric terrorist attack in Manchester." The event occurred in an attack outside a synagogue, described as terrorism by the police.

"Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded," he added.

Meanwhile, Gideon Sa'ar, Israeli foreign minister, asserted that the British authorities "have not taken the necessary steps to stem this toxic wave of antisemitism and have effectively allowed it to persist."

"The truth must be told: blatant and rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement, as well as calls of support for terror, have recently become a widespread phenomenon in the streets of London, in cities across Britain," Sa'ar maintained in a statement posted on his X account.

In that regard, the minister maintained that Israel expects more than words from the government of Keir Starmer. "We expect and demand a change of course, effective actions and control measures against the rampant anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain," the Israeli stressed.

For his part, Starmer promised to ensure the safety of Jews in Britain in the wake of the attack. "To every Jewish person in this country, I also want to say this: I know how much fear you will have inside you, I really do," Starmer said in remarks reported by The Telegraph following the terror attack.

"I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong," added the prime minister who also warned that hatred is growing in his country.

Furthermore, Starmer argued that "today’s horrific incident shows why. And while this is not a new hate, this is something Jews have always lived with, we must be clear, it is a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again."