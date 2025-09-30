Maduro grants himself special military powers in light of the possibility of a US offensive

Published by Virginia Martínez 29 de septiembre, 2025

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro signed a decree of external commotion that grants him extraordinary powers in defense and security matters in the face of what he describes as "threats" from the United States. The measure includes the mobilization of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), the militarization of public services and strategic industries, as well as the closure of land, sea and air borders in the event of an eventual attack.

Illegitimate Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed on Monday that the decree "would be activated immediately" in the event of "any type of aggression" and assured that it gives the head of state special powers to take direct control of key sectors of the country. In accordance with the provisions of the Venezuelan Constitution, the decree will have an initial validity of 90 days, extendable for an equal period.

U.S. intensifies its message against criminal networks

Maduro's decision comes amid an increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean, where a naval fleet is deployed to reinforce anti-drug operations. In recent weeks, U.S. forces have intercepted vessels from Venezuela that, according to Washington, were carrying illicit drugs.

In parallel, the Department of State released a video reaffirming the Trump administration's commitment to combat narcoterrorism in the region. "The Trump Administration will degrade, dismantle, and eliminate foreign terrorist organizations. We will free the Western Hemisphere from the grip of narco-terrorists," the official message states.

The message also sends a reminder that Maduro faces charges in the U.S. for drug trafficking and leading the so-called Cartel de los Soles. Washington maintains a $50 million reward on him, the highest ever imposed against an organized crime boss.

Evaluations of possible military actions According to reports by NBC News, U.S. officials are evaluating military options that could be activated in the coming weeks. Among them would be the use of drones to attack drug labs and targets linked to criminal leaders in Venezuelan territory.

Accusations against the United States

During a meeting with diplomats on Monday, Rodriguez directly accused Washington of "threatening Venezuela" and pointed out Republican Senator Marco Rubio as one of the main drivers of international pressure against Chavismo.