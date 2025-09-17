Reports reveal Greta Thunberg flotilla promoters' ties to Hamas, Hezbollah and Muslim Brotherhood

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de septiembre, 2025

A report by independent experts has revealed alleged links between several promoters of the Global Sumud Flotilla and organizations linked to terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

The document obtained by The Objective reveals a network of connections between Islamist groups and some of the spokespersons for the flotilla in which a group of pro-Palestinian activists traveled alongside former Barcelona, Spain, Mayor Ada Colau and progressive activist Greta Thunberg

According to The Objective, the document cites some prominent names on the committee promoting this movement for their alleged affinity with terrorist groups. One of them is Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman, who is founder of Cinta Gaza Malaysia and who, according to the report, funded government infrastructure of Hamas in Gaza.

The activist is also part of the MyAqsa group, which "published an e-book in honor of Yahya Ayyash, a Hamas bomb maker," reads the report cited by The Objective.

Another case is that of Thiago Avila, a well-known anti-Israeli activist who has been seen in multiple videos of the flotilla alongside Thunberg. The Brazilian militant is coordinator of the team that brought the flotilla to life, but according to the report, he has personal ties to Hezbollah.

"He attended the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut [in February 2025] and publicly praised him," the document states.

According to The Objective, the report notes that Avila has posted a photo with Leila Khaled, a pro-Palestinian activist and known as the airplane hijacker during the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) years.

The document also claims that Wael Nawar, coordinator and spokesman for the flotilla in the Maghreb section, reportedly held meetings with Hamas members in Algeria, including Youssef Hamdan and Nadir al-Qiss.

Hayfa Mansouri, another member of the flotilla committee, was also present during the meeting that took place at the Hamas office in that country, the report said.

The Objective asserts that the connections go beyond the ties of flotilla spokesmen and promoters, but also involve matters such as funding the movement. The document cites a fundraising campaign that reached over $2 million to pay for the trip to Gaza.

An independent investigation The authors of the report mentioned by The Objective assure that the result of their study is independent, and that it was drawn up autonomously through their own research.



For its part, the diaspora minister of Benjamin Netanyahu's government has cited another report discussing possible links the Global Sumud Flotilla has with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Greta's flotilla: "A mechanism in the service of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood"

Although the organizers of the flotilla claim they are trying to open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, a recent report by the Ministry of Diaspora and Antisemitism suggests that it could be a covert propaganda operation backed by networks linked to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to Unite for Israel, the ministry's report concludes that the flotilla is not simply an initiative of humanitarian aid, but a propaganda campaign that seeks to grant international legitimacy to terrorism under the slogan of human rights, ignoring the Hamas attacks and atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023.

The document asserts that presenting the flotilla as a humanitarian mission seeks to whitewash the narrative of terrorist organizations and to exert pressure on ports, shipping companies and foreign governments.

"The report shows that behind a humanitarian disguise hides a mechanism in the service of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood as part of a broader campaign of delegitimization against Israel," said Diaspora and Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli. "These efforts fuel global antisemitism and provide support to terrorist organizations. Our ministry will continue to lead the fight against delegitimization, combat antisemitism and be at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in all arenas and international forums. I urge the international community to act. Today it is Israel's problem; tomorrow it will be yours."