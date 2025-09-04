Bolivia: former minister Arturo Murillo detained after being deported from the US

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de septiembre, 2025

Former Bolivian minister Arturo Murillo was deported from the United States after serving a sentence for a money laundering case. Upon his arrival in Santa Cruz this Thursday, he was detained to serve additional sentences, an AFP journalist reported.

Murillo, 61, was sentenced in the U.S. in January 2023 to 70 months in prison for participating in the laundering of bribes he received in exchange for helping a U.S. company secure a contract to supply tear gas.

He was released from prison before completing his sentence, and an immigration judge ordered his deportation earlier this month. In Bolivia, he will have to face a total of eight cases.

The other cases against the former minister involve accusations of laundering illicit profits, breach of duties, aggravated theft and improper use of influence in state contracts.

Murillo served as minister during the interim government of Jeanine Añez, an opposition senator who assumed power in 2019 following unrest triggered by alleged election fraud when Evo Morales sought a fourth term.

Roberto Ríos, the current government minister of the Andean country, said Wednesday night that once Murillo set foot on Bolivian soil, "two arrest warrants" from the local justice system would be "enforced."

When he landed early Thursday morning in the eastern Bolivian city of Santa Cruz, dozens of uniformed officers arrested and handcuffed him.

Cases involving Murillo In October 2024, Arturo Murillo was sentenced to eight years in prison for the overpriced purchase of tear gas, the same case for which he was also convicted in the United States.



In February 2025, he was sentenced to five years and four months in prison for the import of riot equipment from Ecuador.



These acquisitions took place in 2019, while Bolivia was experiencing intense social unrest and security forces were requesting riot gear following Morales’ departure.



The opposition’s move to remove the leftist Evo Morales from power sparked street protests by peasant and indigenous movements, which clashed with combined army and police forces.

$6.2 million for corrupt scheme

Murillo was returned to his country after serving his U.S. sentence for a $5.7 million tear gas purchase contract.

According to the accusation, the company sold equipment to Bolivia at an inflated price of nearly $2.3 million while Murillo held the government portfolio.

In April 2024, U.S. authorities also ordered the former official to pay $6.2 million to his country for that corrupt scheme.