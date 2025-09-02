1 de septiembre, 2025

Kicked onto the corner, Evo Morales and his socialist party suffered a historic defeat in Bolivia’s most recent presidential elections.

After nearly 20 years of political dominance marked by corruption and heavy-handed statism, the MAS was left with just one seat in the legislature (El País, Swissinfo).

It is a historic knockout, as for the first time in decades, the Oct. 19 runoff will not feature leftist candidates, but rather Rodrigo Paz Pereira from the center-right and conservative Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga— both former MAS independents — in a contest that leaves socialist caudillismo out of the ring (El País).

From self-proclaimed indigenous savior to imitating Bolivarian populism

Evo Morales emerged in 2006 as the indigenous savior (financed by Hugo Chávez and protected by Fidel Castro), with promises of social justice and the nationalization of resources.

However, he copied the populist gestures of Chávez — from helicopters to stadiums — and while his people barely survived, he built a $34 million presidential palace equipped with a jacuzzi and saunas.

Bolivia ended up mired in corruption, uncontrolled public spending, and underperforming state-owned companies. In 2019, after accusations of electoral fraud confirmed by the OAS, Morales fled to Mexico as a defeated leader. His attempted return later fueled chaos, with accusations of corruption, human trafficking, and political violence.

The socialist myth ended with the usual redistribution of misery, corruption and despair

Once again, the socialist myth collapsed into the familiar outcome: redistribution of misery, corruption, and hopelessness across the country.

Now, however, Bolivia has the chance to join Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador and Paraguay—nations prioritizing free enterprise, security, fiscal responsibility and a reduced role for the state.

Milei has pursued radical economic deregulation (El Economista in Spanish); Bukele reduced the historic homicide rate to a historic 1.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest in the hemisphere (Infobae, Wikipedia); Noboa advanced reforms to attract foreign investment; and Peña established a free-market economy with low tax rates to secure long-term capital.

Debunking the myth of socialist inevitability

The domino effect of the Bolivian elections also undermines the myth of socialist inevitability. Every defeat of the socialists at the polls diminishes their appeal and sends authoritarian regimes like Cuba, Venezuela, and Colombia scrambling.

Imagine a corridor of free-market economy and investment stability stretching across Argentina, Paraguay, and Bolivia, where Mercosur could transform from a statist bloc into a platform for economic development and competition to attract investors, tourists, and nomadic entrepreneurs (Americas Quarterly).

The message from the Bolivian ballot box is clear for the failed communist strongholds that have plagued Latin America for decades.

Citizens tired of poverty, disastrous economies and repression

Castro and Chavista propaganda rings hollow in the face of citizens weary of poverty, failing economies, and repression.

WHAT ABOUT THE U.S.? Certainly, it watches with interest: a free Bolivia could revitalize regional trade and reduce interference from China and Russia. But the true engine of change is South American, not American.

It is true that Bolivia faces enormous challenges: rebuilding the economy, combating corruption, and revitalizing tourism, mining, and agriculture. The solutions will not come overnight, but something has changed: the debate is no longer between statism and freedom, but between market-oriented approaches to freedom. That is historic.

A strong warning to left-wing caudillos

This Bolivian result is not just the fall of Morales. It is a clear warning to left-wing caudillos: socialism has reached its electoral limit. It also represents a spark of hope for millions of Latin Americans who have lived under governments that promise equality but deliver misery.

Sound advice for communist dictators in Latin America: pack your bags and get ready to say, "Goodbye Lola, and cheers to the girls."