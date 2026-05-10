Peter Magyar took office as Prime Minister of Hungary and promised a system change

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de mayo, 2026

Peter Magyar took over as the new prime minister of Hungary. After 16 years of Viktor Orbán's rule, the 45-year-old leader led the changeover celebrations. In his speech, he harshly criticized his predecessor, even using the word "tyranny," and referred to the need to unite "the entire Hungarian homeland."

Magyar won the elections on April 12. His party, TISZA, is made up of former Fidesz members disenchanted with Orbán's leadership. That Sunday, he won the elections with 53% of the votes and achieved a supermajority in the Hungarian parliament, which will allow him to make profound reforms and even change the Constitution. The triumph was celebrated by several European leaders, among them those of Germany, France and Spain.

The new prime minister had summoned Hungarians to a celebration he called "regime change.” During the event, which took place in a square in front of the parliament building, his supporters attended carrying Hungarian and European Union flags, in stark contrast to Orbán's leadership.

"Today, every freedom-loving person in the world would like to be Hungarian a little. You have taught the country and the world that it is the most ordinary, flesh-and-blood people that can defeat the most vicious tyranny,” Magyar expressed during his speech.

"They have given us a mandate to open a new chapter in Hungary's history. Not only to change the government, but to ⁠change the system as well. To start again. Hungarian people have given us a mandate to put an end to decades of drifting," he added.

Among other things, Magyar had promised to continue with migration policies, recover the relationship with the European Union and improve the performance of an economy that barely emerged from stagnation in the first quarter. In addition, he spoke of pursuing an "anti-corruption" campaign and a reform of the public media, accusing them of functioning as Orbán's propaganda machine.