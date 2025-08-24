"The United States respects your fight": Trump congratulated Zelensky on Ukraine's Independence Day

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski on his country's Independence Day on Sunday in a letter in which he said the United States strongly believed in Ukraine's future and respected the sacrifices its people have shown during the Russian invasion.

"Dear Mr. President: On behalf of the American people, I extend my congratulations and warmest wishes to you and the courageous people of Ukraine as you celebrate 34 years of independence. The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and your country’s courage inspires many. As you mark this important day, know the United States respects your fight, honors your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation," Trump commented in his letter, which was shared by the Ukrainian leader in a post on his X account.

"Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine’s sovereignty and dignity," the Republican president wrote at the end of his letter.

Thanks to Trump

In his X account, Zelenski thanked Trump for his congratulations and expressed gratitude for the support provided by the United States during his war of resistance against Russia, which began in February 2022, when the Kremlin decided to penetrate Ukraine's borders. While some Western intelligence services predicted that Russia would become victorious in a few days or even weeks, the truth is thatthe armed conflict between the two countries is already more than three years old, with the Russian economy being hit hard by excessive military spending and sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe.

"We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence, freedom, and guaranteed peace. We believe that by working together, we can put an end to this war and achieve real peace for Ukraine," Zelenski wrote in his X post.