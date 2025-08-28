Is there a Brazilian extraction plan to protect Maduro from the US? This is all that is known

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 27 de agosto, 2025

On the night of August 27, the specialized portal Defesanet, one of the most recognized and influential media in Brazil in the war industry, published an exclusive report about what it described as a secret plan to "extract" Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in case the United States decides to fulfill its promise to neutralize the leadership of the infamous Cártel de los Soles.

According to the media, the alleged "Operation Imeri" emerged as an evacuation plan designed between the high authorities of Brazil and Venezuela in response to the recent and increasing pressure from the United States against Maduro and his entourage, following the deployment of ships and military vessels in waters near the Venezuelan Caribbean to fight "narcoterrorism."

The negotiation in Bogota

Defesanet, a portal described by O GLOBO -the newspaper with the largest circulation in Brazil- as a media specialized in the military industry with which it collaborated to analyze "the most important negotiation in the history of Brazilian military aviation," reported that the initial talks occurred during the NATO/CELAC summit held in Bogota, Colombia, between Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil. Officially, the meeting between the heads of the Foreign Ministry dealt with border cooperation and economic integration between both nations, but unofficially -and with the participation of military advisors- the possibility of transferring Maduro and part of his closest circle "under Brazilian custody before they fall into the hands of the Southern Command or armed resistance groups" was discussed.

Exclusive – Operation Imeri – Brazil’s clandestine rescue of Nicolás Maduro

English text

The planning for the rescue of President Nicolas Maduro discussed between the Brazilian and Venezuelan governments and the alternatives 1/2https://t.co/1BDBK2firC — DefesaNet (@DefesaNet) August 27, 2025

The details of the alleged operation contemplated two alternatives: first, a maritime corridor, with the deployment of up to 12 naval assets of the Brazilian Navy, among them Niterói-class frigates, the helicopter carrier Atlântico and the ship-dock Bahia, supported by special operations troops; second, an aerial infiltration by means of a KC-390 Millennium of the Brazilian Air Force, which could land briefly in Venezuela to extract Maduro and his entourage to the Boa Vista air base, in the state of Roraima, bordering the Venezuelan country.

However, although the report generated a great stir in the United States, Venezuela, Brazil, and the rest of the region, Defesanet stated that the plan faced internal rejection within the Brazilian Armed Forces, especially in the Navy, which would have slowed down any progress in carrying out an operation of such a caliber.

Hours after publishing the exclusive, Defesanet clarified: "The information presented here is accurate to the best of our knowledge. However, this does not guarantee that Operation Imeri will be carried out in full, in part or even at all."

And added: "The discussion about a possible rescue of Maduro was considered by the political wing of the Brazilian government, but did not result in planning or participation of the Ministry of Defense or the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force). Nor were human resources or equipment allocated for an eventual operation."

According to the portal specialized in Defense, Washington was fully informed of the alleged plan discussed between Brasilia and Caracas and warned that, if it materialized, Brazil would face new severe economic and diplomatic sanctions against strategic sectors, seriously increasing the costs of any collaboration with Chavismo.

Brazil denies any type of negotiation

When consulted about the alleged "Operation Imeri," the Brazilian Ministry of Defense issued a statement denying the report:

"The Ministry of Defense informs that there is no plan or operation in progress or in preparation in the terms mentioned," the Brazilian ministry briefly stated.

The controversy over the alleged plan comes just as the Trump administration upped the president's stance against the Venezuelan regime, raising the bounty on dictator Maduro to $50 million while declaring the Cartel de los Soles and Tren de Aragua, both criminal groups linked to Maduro and his close allies, a terrorist organization.