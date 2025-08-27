Germany brings back military service amid Russian escalation

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de agosto, 2025

Germany’s cabinet on Wednesday approved measures to boost recruitment for the country’s armed forces and strengthen military readiness amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the initiative aims to attract volunteers to the Bundeswehr, but the proposal also includes provisions for compulsory service if recruitment numbers fall in the coming years.

Starting Jan. 1 next year, all young German men and women will receive a questionnaire to assess their interest in military service, including questions about their fitness, skills and interests.

While men are required to complete it, participation will be voluntary for women, according to a bill that has yet to be approved by Parliament.

Starting July 1, 2027, all German males over the age of 18 will also be required to undergo a compulsory medical examination, even if they do not choose to participate in voluntary military service.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that "Russia is and will remain for a long time to come the greatest threat to freedom, peace and stability in Europe." He reiterated his goal for Germany, the most populous nation in the EU, "to have the largest conventional army on the European side of NATO."

Military service returns after 14-year suspension

Compulsory military service in Germany was officially suspended in 2011 under then-Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merz has made strengthening Germany’s weakened military a key priority, given the threat from Russia and President Donald Trump’s questioning of the traditional U.S. security umbrella for Europe.

The Bundeswehr, a small army The Bundeswehr currently has about 182,000 soldiers and 49,000 reservists.



Pistorius aims to have at least 260,000 soldiers and a total of 200,000 operational reservists.



The recruitment drive has included appeals on social media and promises of a salary of at least 2,300 euros ($2,660) a month, plus free medical care and other benefits such as assistance in obtaining a driver’s license.

An exceptional cabinet

Merz’s cabinet met exceptionally on Wednesday at the Defense Ministry, in a room protected from surveillance and nicknamed "the submarine."

Outside the building, arriving ministers were greeted by a small group of demonstrators warning against the reintroduction of compulsory military service.

The cabinet also formally approved the formation of a new national security council and measures to better protect the armed forces against cyberattacks, sabotage and other threats.