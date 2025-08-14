Germany: Company plans to move part of its production to the US to avoid restrictions on arms sales to Israel

Published by Leandro Fleischer 14 de agosto, 2025

German company Renk, dedicated to the manufacture of gearboxes for tanks, announced that it will move production of its products sold to Israel to the U.S. in order to avoid the restrictions on arms sales to the Jewish state announced recently by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a move that has not yet taken effect, reported Reuters.

Alexander Sagel, the company's chief executive, said the move of production to the U.S. could take eight to 10 months, Reuters indicated.

Sagel added that transactions with Israel represent between 2% and 3% of Renk's sales.

Merz's decision generates controversy in Germany



As mentioned, the company's move came after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently announced that he would suspend arms exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza after the Jewish state claimed that it would expand its operations in the strip, particularly in Gaza City, in order to wipe out Hamas and free hostages held by the Palestinian terrorist group.

Merz listed several reasons for his decision, including that the war in Gaza is causing domestic instability in Germany and other European Union countries.

Merz's decision generated rejection in his party, CDU (Christian Democratic Union), and in the allied political force CSU (Christian Social Union). Senior leaders of both parties said the chancellor is violating German responsibility for Israel's security, giving a reward to terrorists and forgetting that Germany needs the Jewish state in the area of security, especially intelligence, much more than the Israelis need the Germans.