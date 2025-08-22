Alex Jones supports Trump overthrowing Maduro: 'He's flooding us with fentanyl!'

Published by Virginia Martínez 21 de agosto, 2025

Infowars host Alex Jones expressed his support for President Donald Trump for actions aimed at confronting the regime of Nicolás Maduro and drug cartels operating in Latin America. The host stressed that, although in other circumstances he would oppose an intervention, Maduro's role in political manipulation and drug trafficking makes this time Trump's action, in his opinion, a necessity to protect the United States.

"I don't like any of these wars, but this is our sandbox (...) they are manipulating our elections and flooding us with fentanyl (...) I'm not one to ever push offensive stuff, but they started it. So, it's really defense," Jones stated, stressing that military action is already practically inevitable.

U.S. deploys naval force off Venezuela

Jones' statements come at the same time that Washington is moving forward with a large-scale military deployment. Three destroyers with Aegis systems and guided missiles are heading to the Caribbean Sea to position themselves off the coast of Venezuela.

The ships - the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham and USS Sampson - are part of an operation involving 4,000 sailors and Marines, plus P-8 reconnaissance aircraft, an attack submarine and other warships.

Trump administration officials explained that the mission will take place over several months in international waters and airspace. However, targeted strikes are not ruled out if the Pentagon deems it necessary.

Maduro and Cartel de los Soles in the crosshairs Dictator Nicolás Maduro faces increasing pressure for his role at the head of Cartel de los Soles, a criminal organization linked to drug trafficking, which was designated as a terrorist organization by the Treasury Department. Along with Diosdado Cabello, considered his right-hand man, Maduro is accused of using the Venezuelan state apparatus to facilitate the shipment of drugs to the United States.



As part of this strategy, Washington has offered a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro's capture, the highest figure ever set against a foreign leader.

A new security strategy pushed by Trump

This military offensive against the cartels responds to a secret directive signed by Trump that, according to reports in the New York Times, gives the Pentagon an unprecedented legal basis to deploy direct military operations against groups designated as terrorists, even outside the United States.