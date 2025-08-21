The former deputy director of intelligence of the Southern Command assured Voz News that the Cartel of the Suns will come "to its end" with the US military deployment

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de agosto, 2025

On Voz News, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed the former deputy director of intelligence of the US Southern Command, Jesús Romero, with whom she talked about the military deployment ordered by the Trump Administration to combat drug trafficking in the region, after the news agency Reuters revealed that the Republican leader had ordered the dispatch of three warships and 4,000 soldiers near the Venezuelan coast to execute these operations.

"It is clear that the threat posed by the Cartel of the Suns, terrorizing and sending large shipments of cocaine toward the United States, is already coming to an end. The president of the United States articulates his position as the national authority on the strategy, and then you see the full weight of the government behind the president. This, in particular against this cartel, has never happened before.. [...] History tells us that when the United States engages in dealing with a threat, in particular with what is narco-trafficking, it always gets its narco-trafficker," Romero commented.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.