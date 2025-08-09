Trump announces he will meet with Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15

Published by Luis Francisco OrozcoSantiago Ospital 8 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Friday via Truth Social that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska, with the issue of the invasion of Ukraine as the main focus. "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" wrote Trump.

A few hours before that post, the conservative leader told reporters at the White House that while his idea was to meet with Putin earlier, "I guess there’s security arrangements that unfortunately people have to make." His words came after materializing a historic peace agreement with the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been in conflict in recent decades.

Regarding a possible agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the war between the two countries, Trump told reporters that "there’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both," which is a condition that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on numerous occasions that he would not accept.

"Disappointed" with Putin The meeting between Trump and Putin will represent their first meeting since 2019 and comes after the Republican leader grew increasingly frustrated with Putin's numerous refusals to agree to a ceasefire or at least seriously negotiate a peace deal with the Ukrainian government. On this fact, Trump has commented in recent weeks that he feels "disappointed" with the Russian president.



The last time Putin met with a U.S. president was in 2021, with then Democratic President Joe Biden, in Geneva, Switzerland.



Zelensky: "Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier"



The Ukrainian president reacted to the announcement of the meeting by assuring that his country was ready to "ready for real decisions that can bring peace," but stressing that any decisions made against or without his country sitting at the table would be "decisions against peace."

"President Trump announced preparations for his meeting with Putin in Alaska. Very far away from this war, which is raging on our land, against our people, and which anyway can't be ended without us, without Ukraine," he wrote on X. "The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a dignified peace is," he added. "Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier."

"We are ready to work together with President Trump, together with all our partners for real and, most importantly, lasting peace," he also assured. "A peace that will not collapse because of Moscow's desires."