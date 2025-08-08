'Historic peace summit': Trump announced that the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign a peace agreement at the White House

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House on Friday to sign a peace agreement that could end decades of conflict between the two countries. As stated by Trump on his Truth Social account, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet separately with the conservative leader and sign bilateral agreements with the White House to boost different types of investments in their countries.

Also, Trump noted that after these meetings, both he and Aliyev and Pashinyan will meet in a peace ceremony. "I look forward to hosting the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, at the White House tomorrow for a Historic Peace Summit. These two Nations have been at War for many years, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to “TRUMP.” My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time. Tomorrow, President Aliyev AND Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony," Trump remarked.

A transit corridor

While the scope of the agreement between the three countries is not entirely clear, what is certain is that, if it can materialize, this step by the conservative leader could reach a historic milestone by ending decades of conflicts over disputed regions between two nations that were once part of the Soviet Union. According to several media outlets such as CBS, Trump's agreement with Armenia and Azerbaijan consists mainly of establishing a transit corridor through the region. The media outlet detailed that the Armenian government intends to announce that it will grant the White House development rights over a 43-kilometer transit corridor, to be named the "Trump Route for Peace and International Prosperity," which will help provide access to the West.

"The United States will also sign Bilateral Agreements with both Countries to pursue Economic opportunities together, so we can fully unlock the potential of the South Caucasus Region. I am very proud of these courageous Leaders for doing the right thing for the Great People of Armenia and Azerbaijan. It will be a Historic Day for Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and, THE WORLD. See you then! DJT," Trump added in his Truth Social post.