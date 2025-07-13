Kim Jong Un offers 'unconditional' support for 'all measures' taken by Russia against Ukraine
Sergey Lavrov expressed gratitude to the “heroic” North Korean servicemen who fought alongside Russian forces, praising their efforts before departing for another high-level meeting in China.
North Korea is "ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea is providing arms and troops to support Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, with a particular focus on the Kursk region. This military assistance has deepened ties between the two countries, as reflected in a series of high-level meetings — including one held over the weekend.
The meeting, described by North Korean media as taking place in a “warm, comradely atmosphere,” was held in the coastal city of Wonsan, where Kim Jong Un recently inaugurated a new resort.
“We hope it will be popular not only with local citizens, but also with Russians,” Lavrov said of the new tourist attraction.
“Heroic” North Korean soldiers
According to AFP, Lavrov also met with his counterpart Choe Son Hui, thanking her for the efforts of the “heroic” North Korean soldiers who assisted the Russian Army in repelling Ukrainian forces from the border region of Kursk, following a raid in August 2024.
Moscow stated that it expelled Ukrainian troops from the area in April and expressed gratitude to North Korean forces at that time, marking the first official acknowledgment of their direct involvement in the conflict.
KCNA reported on Sunday that bilateral relations between the two countries are evolving into an “invincible alliance.”
At the meeting between foreign ministers, Lavrov “expressed firm support for the DPRK,” while Choe conveyed “full sympathy and support for all the measures taken by the Russian government to remove the root cause of the Ukrainian conflict.”
When asked about the possibility of North Korean troops being deployed to other parts of the front line, Lavrov responded that the decision is up to Pyongyang.
Meeting between Russia and China
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Lavrov and Wang “discussed relations with the United States and the outlook for settling the Ukrainian crisis.”
China, a close diplomatic and economic ally of Russia, has neither condemned Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine nor called for the Kremlin’s withdrawal. However, Beijing regularly urges an end to the fighting and accuses Western countries of fueling the conflict by supplying arms to Ukraine.
While China officially maintains a stance of neutrality, several of Kyiv’s allies view Beijing as providing crucial support to Moscow.
Over the weekend, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss several key issues, including Ukraine and "relations with the United States," according to Moscow.
