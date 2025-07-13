Kim Jong Un offers 'unconditional' support for 'all measures' taken by Russia against Ukraine

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de julio, 2025

North Korea is "ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea is providing arms and troops to support Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, with a particular focus on the Kursk region. This military assistance has deepened ties between the two countries, as reflected in a series of high-level meetings — including one held over the weekend.

The meeting, described by North Korean media as taking place in a “warm, comradely atmosphere,” was held in the coastal city of Wonsan, where Kim Jong Un recently inaugurated a new resort.

“We hope it will be popular not only with local citizens, but also with Russians,” Lavrov said of the new tourist attraction.

“Heroic” North Korean soldiers

According to AFP, Lavrov also met with his counterpart Choe Son Hui, thanking her for the efforts of the “heroic” North Korean soldiers who assisted the Russian Army in repelling Ukrainian forces from the border region of Kursk, following a raid in August 2024.

Moscow stated that it expelled Ukrainian troops from the area in April and expressed gratitude to North Korean forces at that time, marking the first official acknowledgment of their direct involvement in the conflict.

KCNA reported on Sunday that bilateral relations between the two countries are evolving into an “invincible alliance.”

At the meeting between foreign ministers, Lavrov “expressed firm support for the DPRK,” while Choe conveyed “full sympathy and support for all the measures taken by the Russian government to remove the root cause of the Ukrainian conflict.”

When asked about the possibility of North Korean troops being deployed to other parts of the front line, Lavrov responded that the decision is up to Pyongyang.