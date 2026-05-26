LIVE | Rubio says Iran deal still possible despite attacks, but warns: 'The Strait of Hormuz will reopen one way or another'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de mayo, 2026

Negotiations between United States and the Iranian regime showed moderate progress Monday but lingering tensions.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, President Trump affirmed that talks with Iran were "proceeding well" and reiterated that "it will just be a great deal for everybody, or no deal at all."

The president also urged Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East and other regions to normalize relations with Israel as part of the Iran peace deal.

Trump listed the countries whose leaders he spoke with in a teleconference Saturday about efforts to end the war. "After all the work done by the United States to try to resolve this complex problem, it should be mandatory that all of these countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign the Agreements of Abraham."

Separately, U.S. forces on Monday conducted "defensive" strikes in southern Iran near Bandar Abbas against Iranian missile sites and vessels allegedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Central Command (Centcom) justified the bombings as necessary to protect its troops during the current truce, while Iran reported explosions and casualties in the area.

"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes today in southern Iran toprotect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a Centcom spokesman, said in a statement in which he did not give details about the strikes.

Despite these military incidents, diplomatic talks continue in Doha.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

04:10 Iranian regime's supreme leader says region will no longer serve as a shield for U.S. bases 13:14 26/05/2026 13:36 26/05/2026 Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Tuesday that countries in the region will no longer be shields for the United States, in a written statement broadcast on state television.



"What is certain in this regard is that the hands of time will not turn back and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for U.S. bases," said Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since taking office in March.

22:51 Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will be reopened "one way or another" 13:08 26/05/2026 13:36 26/05/2026 Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, reiterated Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz will become operational again "one way or another" after new attacks by Washington against the Iranian regime cast doubt on an agreement to end the war.



That vital sea route for the global transport of hydrocarbons, now blocked, "has to be open. It's going to be open one way or another," Rubio told reporters in the Indian city of Jaipur, where he is on an official visit.



"What is happening there is illicit, it is illegal, it is unsustainable for the world, it is unacceptable," he said.



The secretary of state declared that a deal with Iran is still possible despite new U.S. attacks that cast doubt on the fragile cease-fire.



"There were some talks today in Qatar, so we'll see if we can move forward. There's a lot of dialogue back and forth about the specific language in the initial document, so it will take a few days," Rubio said.



"The president has expressed his desire to get it done. Either he gets a good agreement or there will be no agreement," he said.