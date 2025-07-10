EU opens investigation into TikTok data transfer to China
This investigation also follows the imposition of a €530 million ($620 million) fine on TikTok in May.
Ireland's Data Protection Commission has launched a new investigation into TikTok in relation to storing European user data on servers in China, the regulator announced Thursday.
The entity claimed that TikTok informed it in April that "in fact, limited EEA (European Economic Area) user data had been stored on servers in China," contrary to evidence presented by the Chinese-owned social networking giant.
The Irish regulator, which acts as the controversial social network's main overseer in the European Union, given that the company's EU headquarters are located in Ireland, will specifically examine data storage practices in this new probe.
TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.
