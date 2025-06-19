Trump extends ultimatum for the sale of TikTok for the third time
The president announced via social media that he had postponed the deadline by 90 days for ByteDance to sell the social network to a U.S. company or shut it down for good.
"I’ve just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025)," President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social, accompanying the message with a screenshot of the signed text. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"