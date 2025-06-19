Voz media US Voz.us
Trump extends ultimatum for the sale of TikTok for the third time

The president announced via social media that he had postponed the deadline by 90 days for ByteDance to sell the social network to a U.S. company or shut it down for good.

TikTok logo

TikTok logoCFOTO/Sipa USA/Cordon Press.

Santiago Ospital
Published by
Santiago Ospital

"I’ve just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025)," President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social, accompanying the message with a screenshot of the signed text. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

