Trump administration to resume nuclear talks with Iran next week

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de julio, 2025

Axios revealed Thursday that Donald Trump's administration will resume nuclear talks with the Iranian regime next week in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, in what will represent the first meeting between Washington and Tehran since the 12-day war between Israel and the Persian country. According to the article, based on comments from two unidentified sources, it is known that the meeting will take place next week; however, the specific date is not yet confirmed. Similarly, Axios reported that the representatives from the Trump administration and the Islamic regime will be White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, respectively.

The two countries have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12. They were scheduled to hold a sixth round two days before the Israeli government decided to launch several strikes against Iran on June 13 in the face of numerous reports detailing how close the Islamic regime was to developing nuclear weapons. While the Trump administration expressed its discomfort at the bombings carried out by Israel, the United States launched an unprecedented strike against three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.

Iran assured that it will continue to enrich uranium.

During the nuclear talks, which stalled due to the conflict, the United States and Iran had strong disagreements over enrichment, which the Persian regime has considered a "non-negotiable" right, while Washington has repeatedly called it a "red line." Iran has even insisted on its right to enrich uranium after the war, which resulted in a considerable delay of its nuclear ambitions in the face of the destruction of the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan plants.

In an interview with NBC, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi explained that the Iranian regime's policy regarding uranium enrichment had not changed in the slightest. "Iran has every right to carry out enrichment on its territory. The only thing we should observe is not to move toward militarization," he commented, shortly after Araghchi maintained that Iran could resume uranium enrichment and detailed that "we still need more time" before resuming talks with the United States, to ensure that the U.S. would not resort to military action during negotiations.