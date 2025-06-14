Foro Madrid concludes with a clear objective: Recover freedom and defeat socialism

Published by Virginia Martínez 14 de junio, 2025

The IV Regional Meeting of Foro Madrid (Madrid Forum) held in Asunción, Paraguay, came to a close after two days in which personalities from the world of politics and communication spoke about the present and future of the Latin American world and the West and the negative consequences of socialism in the region.

At the conclusion of the IV Regional Meeting of the Foro Madrid, its promoter, the Disenso Foundation, issued a statement reflecting the success of the convention and detailing the steps that must be followed to achieve the goal of recovering freedom and defeating socialism.

"The IV Regional Meeting of Foro Madrid in Asunción, Paraguay, is being held at a historic moment, because, for the first time in many decades, there is a real possibility of opening a new era of freedom and prosperity with the defeat of socialism in the region and throughout the West," it said.

In the brief, it was stressed that socialism, which "corrupts societies, destroys the economy, sweeps away freedoms and promotes organized crime," "no longer wins elections" democratically, so it now has to "resort to fraud and violence to stay in power."

The organizers of Foro Madrid also stated that "patriotic and conservative forces are uniting as never before," aware that "they know what they are up against and understand that any concession to socialism contributes to the deprivation of liberties, rights and prosperity." The work of the Trump administration was highlighted, which "has been the first government to understand that it must combat, as a direct threat to its national security, the drug trafficking and terrorist mafias, which feed and sustain the São Paulo Forum, the Puebla Group and Progressive International."