Santiago Abascal opens Foro Madrid in Asunción: ‘The European left assumed the practices of Latin American socialism’

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de junio, 2025

From the heart of South America, in the city of Asunción, Paraguay, MEP Santiago Abascal, conservative leader of the Spanish political party Vox, opened the IV Regional Meeting of Foro Madrid, an organization created by the Disenso Foundation in defense of traditional Western values.

During his speech, Abascal declared himself a "fan" of Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, and of Paraguay's history of resilience, a country that rose from the ashes after losing a large part of its population following the "War of the Triple Alliance" (1864-1870).

According to Abascal, Paraguay perfectly embodies the values defended by Foro Madrid: the defense of individual freedom, private property, truth and the traditional values of the West.

In that sense, the Spanish leader sent a warning from the South American country: "The European left has assumed the vices and practices of the Hispanic-American left en bloc."

Abascal, a prominent European conservative leader, questioned the leftist government of Pedro Sánchez, whom he accused of "impoverishing Spain," and stressed the importance of the birth of Foro Madrid as an alternative to the São Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group, extreme left-wing organizations that the Spanish leader described as "criminals."

In fact, Abascal recalled how in recent years "the left widened its list of crimes against its political enemies," citing the attacks against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the attack against President Donald Trump last year, the assassination against journalist and politician Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador or the recent attack against Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, who remains in critical condition after being shot several times in the head and body last week.

The Vox leader blamed left-wing leaders "who aim for others to shoot," referring to the demonization that runs against conservative leaders in many parts of the West.

For this reason, Abascal said, Foro Madrid was born, "to avoid sectarianism, to defend democracy, the separation of powers and the rule of law."

"To confront the São Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group," he insisted.

The Vox leader also took the opportunity to make a declaration of principles, explaining that his party, the Disenso Organization and those who are adhered to Foro Madrid are ready to defend "non-negotiable principles: the freedom of individuals, the defense of the innocence of children, private property and the identity of people."