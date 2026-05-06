Tennessee Republicans unveil proposal to eliminate last Democratic district

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de mayo, 2026

Republicans in Tennessee started a special legislative session Tuesday with the goal to eliminate the state's last Democratic district and achieve an all-Republican delegation (9-0) in the House of Representatives.

Tennessee, where the black population hovers around 16%, has for years had a congressional district in Memphis that functioned as a Democratic seat in a majority Republican state.

Lee activates special session to redraw congressional districts

Republican Gov. Bill Lee called the special session last Friday, just weeks after the regular legislature ended. The move is in direct response to last week's decision by the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) that limited the use of race as a primary factor in drawing voting districts in Louisiana.

"We owe it to Tennesseans to ensure our congressional districts accurately reflect the will of Tennessee voters," Lee said in a statement. "After consultation with the Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, Attorney General, and Secretary of State, I believe the General Assembly has a responsibility to review the map and ensure it remains fair, legal, and defensible."

The Republicans' main target is Congressional District 9, based in Memphis and Shelby County. This is the only African-American majority district in Tennessee and the only one represented by a Democrat, Rep. Steve Cohen.

This Wednesday, Cohen expressed his displeasure in X at the proposal: "It's a blatant, corrupt power grab that would destroy the Black community's and our entire city's voice."

Vote before the weekend for a 9-0 Tennessee

Lawmakers already have introduced several bills (HB7001 through HB7005) to amend the rules and allow redistricting. Debate is expected to continue over the next few days with a final vote expected before the weekend.

If passed, Tennessee would become one of the few states with all-Republican representation in the House of Representatives.