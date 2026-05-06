Ted Turner, founder of CNN, dies at 87

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de mayo, 2026

The founder of CNN, Ted Turner, died Wednesday at 87.

The television network confirmed the news.

In 2018, Turner reported that he suffered from dementia with Lewy bodies, a neurodegenerative disease that causes symptoms similar to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, according to AFP.

President Donald Trump called him "one of the Greats of All Time" via a message posted on Truth Social.