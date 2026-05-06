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Ted Turner, founder of CNN, dies at 87

Turner suffered from dementia with Lewy bodies, as he confirmed eight years ago.

Ted Turner, founder of CNN. File image

Ted Turner, founder of CNN. File imageAFP.

Alejandro Baños
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Alejandro Baños

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The founder of CNN, Ted Turner, died Wednesday at 87.

The television network confirmed the news.

In 2018, Turner reported that he suffered from dementia with Lewy bodies, a neurodegenerative disease that causes symptoms similar to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, according to AFP.

President Donald Trump called him "one of the Greats of All Time" via a message posted on Truth Social.

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