‘What really separates us from tyranny is God’: Orlando Salazar at the IV Foro Madrid in Asunción

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de junio, 2025

During the IV Regional Meeting of the Madrid Forum in Asuncion, Paraguay, Orlando Salazar, CEO of VOZ, sent a strong message in defense of America's founding values and the fundamental role that faith plays in politics and individual freedom.

Salazar began his remarks by sharing a personal reflection on his identity. Coming from Texas, which he defined as "the strongest state in the United States," he recounted the bicultural character that marks millions of Hispanics in the country: "In Texas I am considered a Mexican, but in Mexico I am considered a gringo. So we are between cultures in the United States, something very interesting."

In the same spirit, he invited attendees to download the VOZ app, reinforcing the media's commitment to expansion, technological innovation and strengthening the link with the Hispanic American world.

Salazar led the delegation from VOZ - the leading conservative Hispanic media outlet in the United States - on this journey to the heart of South America, where the Foro Madrid, promoted by the Disenso Foundation, brought together dozens of conservative leaders from the Hispanic American world, as well as from Europe and the United States.

Salazar also focused on sending an ideological message with a deep spiritual charge. In particular, he said that what really separates conservative thought from the left is not just differences in public policies or economic models, but a more essential difference: values.

"What really separates us from the left, from the communists, from the socialists? It is our values, our character, our principles," Salazar said.

Later, Salazar went further, explaining that the root of that difference is in the recognition of God as the indispensable and original motor of the world and humanity. Citing the U.S. Declaration of Independence, which he called "the second most important document ever written in the history of mankind, after the Bible," the CEO of VOZ recalled that it was there that for the first time a nation proclaimed that rights do not come from the State, but from the Creator.

"When leadership and government attempt to exercise their authority in a completely secular manner, leaving God out of the picture, failure is inevitable," said Salazar: "The founders of the United States clearly understood that without God nothing is possible, but with God everything is."