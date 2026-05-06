Private sector job creation grew faster than expected in April

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de mayo, 2026

Private-sector job creation showed solid strength in April, far exceeding expectations, according to the ADP/Stanford Lab survey released Wednesday.

Private companies created 109,000 new jobs, the strongest pace since January 2025. Economists had expected just 84,000, showing that the economy continues to respond positively to President Trump's pro-jobs policies.

The data, which comes two days before the government's official report, reinforces the idea that the labor market continues to gain momentum under the current administration.

"Small and large employers are hiring, but we're seeing softness in the middle. Large companies have resources to deploy, and small ones are the most nimble, both important advantages in a complex labor environment," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.

According to ADP, "Health care's continued strength, along with a rebound in trade, transportation, and utilities, fueled last month's acceleration in hiring."

Wages for workers who remained in their jobs rose 4.4% year-over-year in April, a slight moderation from March (4.5%) reflecting a more balanced and sustainable labor market.