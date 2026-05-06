FBI searches office of Louise Lucas, Virginia Senate president under investigation for corruption

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de mayo, 2026

The FBI conducted a raid on the office of Virginia state Senate President Louise Lucas, a Democrat. She is under investigation for corruption.

Agents from the federal bureau showed up Wednesday to search Lucas' office, located in the town of Portsmouth, Va.

In addition to the Virginia state Senate president's office, FBI agents, with the collaboration of a SWAT team, also had a warrant for and inspected a cannabis dispensary owned by Lucas.

Three people were arrested in the raid, according to Fox News.

Lucas is an ally of Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and was instrumental in her election victory in November 2025.

Spanberger was tasked with responding to President Donald Trump during this year's State of the Union.