State Department rolls out major initiative ahead of hurricane season, focused on more efficient humanitarian response

6 de mayo, 2026

“The future of U.S. humanitarian assistance is here,” Ryan Shrum, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Disaster and Humanitarian Response, told us, outlining two new State Department initiatives to confront the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season under Trump administration–driven efficiency guidelines, prioritizing our hemisphere and guided by an America First approach.

The State Department announces today that it will increase coordination with the United States Southern Command through the new Bureau for Disaster and Humanitarian Response (DHR). It also unveils the launch of DHR’s first U.S. humanitarian assistance hub in South Florida.

According to the Department, the initiative establishes a State-led coordination hub designed to better integrate pre-positioned emergency relief supplies strategically located across the region, while also placing DHR disaster and humanitarian advisors at Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) to enhance technical expertise and strengthen civil-military coordination.

The State Department emphasizes that the Trump administration continues to reorient U.S. humanitarian assistance toward our hemisphere. It explains that, through the Trump Administration’s America First Foreign Assistance policy, the United States is directing 20 percent of its total assistance resources to the region, thereby advancing U.S. priorities and reinforcing America’s leadership in the Western Hemisphere.

Ryan Shrum, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Disaster and Humanitarian Response, told us the following about the increased cooperation with U.S. Southern Command:

“We are excited to continue our relationship with SOUTHCOM, building on the success of the United States’ Hurricane Mellissa rapid response. The Department’s new Bureau for Disaster and Humanitarian Response (DHR) has assumed the responsibility for coordinating all international disasters and complex humanitarian crises. The State Department continues to prioritize life-saving disaster and humanitarian response work, and under the Trump Administration, our responses are more focused, more efficient, and more effective than ever.”

And regarding the new warehouse with pre-positioned humanitarian supplies, Shrum stated the following:

“With greater SOUTHCOM and Department of State integration, the formalization of this State-led assistance coordination Hub enables us to respond to natural disasters in our region in an extremely timely and efficient manner, helping those most in need while maximizing the impact of U.S. taxpayer dollars. The future of U.S. humanitarian assistance is here.”

A renewed State Department is refocusing humanitarian assistance under the parameters of an America First approach.

Despite criticism from Democrats following major changes made under the current administration at the State Department regarding international aid and reductions in bureaucratic staffing, the agency’s new approach has not only delivered a more efficient response to disasters and humanitarian emergencies, but has also shown that these reforms have significantly improved overall response capacity.

A Senior State Department Official told us the following:

“The Department of State now leads U.S. government-wide responses to sudden-onset disasters and high-priority, complex humanitarian emergencies overseas. Within a month of standing up at the bureau (DHR), we’ve demonstrated success: leading the Hurricane Melissa humanitarian assistance response, establishing and coordinating humanitarian efforts in Gaza through the Civil Military Coordination Center, and responding to almost 20 other natural disasters across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, often with record response times.”

The State Department has also highlighted the country’s central role in international assistance and how the changes implemented under Secretary Rubio’s leadership ensure that every American taxpayer dollar is used more efficiently. On this matter, a Senior State Department Official told us the following:

“This is a critical milestone in delivering Secretary Rubio's America First foreign assistance agenda, emphasizing faster, more targeted, efficient, and effective humanitarian and crisis response. As Secretary Rubio has said, the United States has saved more lives, and continues to save more lives, than any other country in the world. We're going to continue to do it, but we’re going to do it in the right way and in a responsible way.”