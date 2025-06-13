Israel strikes nuclear facilities in Iran after months of tension

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de junio, 2025

Israel launched a wide-ranging attack on strategic targets in Iran Thursday night, in what has been described as a unilateral offensive in the wake of stalled nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington. The attack, confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces(IDF), targeted key centers of the Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile program, sparking high tension in the region and a possible breakdown in diplomatic dialogue.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was categorical: "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region." In statements from Washington, he assured that Israel notified the United States but that its priority remains the protection of its troops deployed in the Middle East.

Surgical strikes and political message

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the offensive - dubbed "Operation Rising Lion" - targeted key scientists in Iran's nuclear program, as well as facilities associated with the development of long-range missiles. "Our fight is not with the people of Iran, our fight is with the Iran's dictatorship," Netanyahu maintained.

In Israel, the government decreed a state of emergency given the possibility of an Iranian military response.

A conflict foretold The Israeli offensive follows a series of attacks and counterattacks that have escalated since April 2024, when Iran launched missiles directly at Israeli territory. Since then, the two countries have exchanged fire on several occasions, including an Israeli attack in October that Netanyahu said succeeded in degrading part of Iran's nuclear program.



The tension escalated as the Trump administration sought to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The talks, which began in April under Oman's mediation, were aimed at limiting Iranian uranium enrichment to exclusively civilian levels. However, they ran up against a firm refusal by the Iranian regime to budge on that point.



Fear of regional escalation

Israel's attack adds a new layer of uncertainty to an already tense Middle East landscape. While Washington has distanced itself from the attack, experts warn that Iran could view the United States as a tacit accomplice, which could trigger retaliation against U.S. interests in the region.

For now, the international community is watching developments with concern. The main fear is that the Israeli offensive will set off a chain reaction that will bury any possibility of agreement and bring the world closer to a conflict of significant proportions.