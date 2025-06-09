Brazil: former president Bolsonaro takes the stand accused of 'coup d'état' attempt

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de junio, 2025

Former President Jair Bolsonaro will appear from Monday for the first time before Brazil's Supreme Court for questioning on charges that he attempted to stage an alleged coup to stay in power after his electoral defeat to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022.

Prosecutors in February accused Bolsonaro, 70, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, of leading a movement to disregard the election results and prevent the inauguration of socialist President Lula da Silva.

Although he has the right to remain silent, Bolsonaro told reporters last week that he will respond "without any problem" to the court's questioning.

"It's an excellent idea that we talk live about a coup d'état, I'm very happy to have the opportunity to clarify what happened," the former army captain said Thursday in remarks picked up by AFP.

The following day, before a group of women from his Liberal Party, he showed a conciliatory tone, noting that he will appear before the judges "without wanting to challenge anyone."

The interrogations will take place at the headquarters of the Supreme Federal Court in Brasília. They will be broadcast live and could extend all week. Bolsonaro is sixth in the order arranged by the court, so his testimony is likely to occur on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The co-defendants At his side will be the seven co-defendants also called to testify, including Mauro Cid, his former deputy and right-hand man, pointed out as a traitor for having collaborated with the prosecution in exchange for an eventual sentence reduction.



On the dock, four former ministers and the former heads of the Navy and the Brazilian intelligence agency will also sit.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes

The questioning will also be the scene of an expected face-to-face between Bolsonaro and the emblematic judge in charge of the case, Alexandre de Moraes, known for his critical stance towards Bolsonaro. Justice Moraes, special instructor for the matter at the Supreme Court, has been at the forefront of the statements implicating Bolsonaro.

In addition, in August 2024, a report revealed that the judge of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court had allegedly used irregularly obtained reports to persecute supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The report—published by a local media outlet called Folha de Sao Paulo—suggests that Judge Alexandre de Moraes made use of documents that had not been obtained through proper legal procedures. These were used in the framework of investigations into the alleged involvement of Bolsonaro supporters in protests that took place after the 2022 elections.