New Jersey investigates ICE detention center in Newark for possible civil rights violations

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de agosto, 2026

The state of New Jersey announced an investigation into the state's largest immigration detention center, Delaney Hall, located in the city of Newark.

The investigation targets GEO Group, a private company that manages detention facilities and prisons under government contracts. In this case, it is the company contracted to operate the Delaney Hall facility, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detains immigrants.

Specifically, the New Jersey Civil Rights Division issued subpoenas to determine whether GEO Group employees violated the civil rights of immigrants detained at the center.

"New Jersey has a legal and a moral duty to stand up for the civil rights of people in our State. For detained individuals, including those held by a private corporation like GEO Group, those rights include the right to humane treatment and adequate medical care," stated Jennifer Davenport, New Jersey's attorney general, in a press release.

"We will take every action available under law to safeguard these core legal principles. We ask individuals to share their personal experiences with us so that we can take action to ensure that rights are protected," she added.

In turn, Davenport's office reported that, if the investigation determines that violations occurred, legal action could be taken "under the New Jersey Civil Rights Act (NJCRA) and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (LAD)."

Delaney Hall had previously been the scene of clashes with federal agents

Delaney Hall previously made headlines in May, when protesters clashed with federal agents during demonstrations against ICE operations in the city. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested during one of those incidents.

During that same incident, Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver was charged with three federal counts for obstructing the work of immigration agents. According to the Department of Justic (DOJ) website, the indictment alleges "forcibly impeding and interfering with federal law enforcement officers" who were attempting to arrest a person outside the center.