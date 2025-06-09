Israel intercepts the ship carrying Greta Thunberg that was attempting to violate the maritime blockade on Gaza

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de junio, 2025

Israeli authorities confirmed Monday that they intercepted a vessel attempting to reach Gaza in violation of the maritime blockade imposed on the Hamas-controlled enclave. The boat, identified as Madleen, was carrying a group of international activists, including Sweden's Greta Thunberg, and a small cargo of token humanitarian aid. The operation, according to Israeli authorities, was executed in a controlled manner and with preventive measures to avoid major incidents.

"The 'celebrity selfie yacht' is heading safely to Israel's shores. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the Israeli Foreign Ministry (IFM) reported.

Attempt to break a legitimate blockade

Defense Minister Israel Katz explained that the operation was carried out to enforce the legally established maritime blockade, which seeks to prevent the trafficking of arms and other supplies to terrorist organizations operating from the Gaza Strip. Israeli authorities had previously warned the crew of the Madleen about the consequences of disobeying authorized routes.

"Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts. We call on all actors to act responsibly and to channel humanitarian aid through legitimate, coordinated mechanisms, not through provocation," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released on X.

Deterrence maneuvers in the face of an illegal operation.

According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the activists reported being subjected to deterrence tactics such as the use of drones spraying an irritant substance and the broadcasting of intense sounds through the ship's radios. The IDF has not confirmed the use of such measures.