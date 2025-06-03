Greta heads to Gaza: another circus act in the modern progressive stereotype

3 de junio, 2025

The progressive craves the spotlight; their comfortable Western life often leaves them restless. Sometimes they still lives with their parents, and even when they don't, they often rely on them financially. Occasionally they mature and choose to take life seriously—but just as often, they cling to a permanent adolescence.

The progressive wants to heal the world, even though the knowledge and skills he’s picked up in life barely qualify them to tie their own shoes.

But the progressive is there, with their Palestinian flag, rainbow, indigenous, or whatever. They join any cause to side with the weak. They are fascinated by narratives of oppressors vs. oppressed. That’s why the progressive is a feminist, indigenist, socialist, pro-Islamic terrorism, or leftist, etc.

They don’t understand the causes they defend, nor are they interested in digging too deep — what matters is the applause from their peers and being seen as someone who cares. Criticizing capitalism from a Starbucks, snapping selfies with a Palestinian flag on an iPhone — it gives them a rush, maybe even something close to euphoria.

There is the progressive, happy and smiling, shedding guilt in the easiest way — feeling like they’re doing something for the world, or maybe not, it doesn’t really matter. What counts is the image. In the end, for example, the goal of a feminist man supporting women in their struggle against the oppressive male is often just a male looking for females to copulate with.

Never mind. "Free Palestine! Save the whales! Down with the patriarchy! Long live everything!" Now, let’s move on.

Greta Thunberg, the stereotype of the modern progressive



Anyway, we already know them. One of the people who best embodies this caricature—both unproductive and clownish—is Greta Thunberg.

Greta, known for her tireless climate battle, with her puffed cheeks and protruding stomach, shouts from the comfort of her warm home—armed with state-of-the-art technology—that everyone enabling her lifestyle is ruining her future. Poor thing! One can only imagine her suffering. The pain of youth and children in Sudan, Yemen, Central Africa, and beyond? Nothing compared to hers. In fact, even they pity her.

But the progressive can’t sit still. With too much free time on her hands, Greta unsurprisingly decided to throw her weight behind the Palestinian cause and anti-Zionism (read: anti-Semitism). Work? Study? None of that, folks — the world needs Greta! So, she set sail on the so-called "Freedom Flotilla" to Gaza, supposedly to deliver supplies to the Gazans, while urging her followers to pressure their governments for an “end to the genocide and occupation in Palestine."

Of course, the genocide that Hamas attempted to carry out in Israel on October 7 goes unmentioned. After all, in Greta’s little world, raping Jewish women, beheading Jewish babies, or murdering entire families just for being Jewish is considered an act of resistance. That’s also why she refuses to demand that the Gazan terrorist authorities release the prisoners or even check on their wellbeing. Well, in her defense, if the Red Cross—now turned into the Red Uber Red—won’t do it, why should she?

Progressive yes, suicidal no



And when Greta chose to lean into anti-Semitism, she played the diva at various demonstrations against Israel—once even posing in a photo with an octopus, a symbol historically used in anti-Semitic propaganda in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Naturally, she later denied that it was a symbol of Jew-hatred, because progressives aren’t anti-Semitic, no—they’re just anti-Zionist. Right, Greta, we’ve heard it all before. Even the leftist who recently murdered two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, or the Islamist who injured 16 people in Colorado by throwing Molotov cocktails at Jews demanding the release of hostages—they’re all just simple anti-Zionists like Greta, of course.

Of course, Greta has never protested against attacks committed by radical Islamism—even in her own country. Nor has she spoken up for the thousands of starving children in Yemen, the Sudanese being slaughtered daily with millions displaced, or the more than half a million killed in the Syrian conflict. She ignores the gays and opponents murdered in Iran or Gaza—nothing. For her, Israel is always the problem. Meanwhile, Jews and Christians are being killed for their faith in various parts of the world, but somehow, the problem remains Israel. Of course.

Greta may be lazy, unproductive, and ignorant—but she’s no fool. She knows exactly what would happen if she ever dared to speak out against Islamism.

Greta and leftist marketing



What is clear is that Greta doesn't care about Palestinians or the climate or gays. Greta, like a good useful idiot of the left, is used like a chocolate company uses cows for marketing. Mass murder and imprisoning millions in gulags are no longer widely accepted; nowadays, it’s more effective to cloak your true aims in causes that promote the narrative of the weak versus the powerful, using slogans that echo in everyone’s mind like a catchy tune.

And if it means temporarily allying with Qatar, Iran, and the Muslim Brotherhood—who finance and support global terrorism and would gladly behead the Gretas of the world—so be it. The millions dead, the famines, and all the suffering become just steps on the ladder toward a “better world,” a “better man”—mere collateral damage.

That’s why they focus on Israel. Jews are a successful minority who even tolerate endless criticism without retaliating physically, making them an easy first target. Once that obstacle is overcome, the goal is to turn against the West as a whole. Meanwhile, if they manage to keep all eyes on the Palestinians, the rest of the world—including far worse atrocities—goes unnoticed. This keeps the strange Islamic-Leftist alliance intact, as long as both sides continue using each other for their own purposes.

Greta should stay in Gaza



Greta, accustomed to staging protests in the West where she can be photographed like a model while cops gently escort her away, has never done anything similar in Iran or Afghanistan to demand freedom for women—of course. Progressive, yes; suicidal, no.

Let’s hope the Israeli authorities actually let her into Gaza—really. But not just so she can take the usual photos smiling with all sorts of cool symbols. Let her wear the kufiya and shout against Israel all she wants, sure. But she should also show up with the rainbow flag, demanding that the rights of homosexuals and political opponents in Gaza be respected—without being murdered or having their corpses dragged through the streets by scooters, etc. I hope that after all that, she can still return to her Freedom Flotilla.

Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad nailed it in his analysis of Greta. "If you ask me, I would be very happy if the flotilla arrives in Gaza and this scoundrel meets up close and personal with the Hamas members she admires. She would see how they abuse the Gazans, steal their food and shoot them," he said.

"On second thought, that wouldn't do any good either, because it's another basket case of a useful idiot from the West supporting Hamas, and the desperate need for humanitarian aid is mainly their brain!" Touché.