Hollywood is reeling from the mega-merger backed by the Trump administration that will bring Paramount and Warner Bros together

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de junio, 2026

In a decision that promises to shake the foundations of the entertainment and media industries, the Trump administration has given the green light for Paramount Skydance to take the reins of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

The decision by the Department of Justice removes the main regulatory obstacle at the federal level for a corporate transaction that will merge high-profile assets such as the Warner Bros. film studio, HBO, and CNN.

In an official statement, the antitrust authority determined that the merger of the two companies does not pose a threat to the domestic market.

The DOJ stated that “the transaction is unlikely to result in harm to competition or to U.S. consumers, including with respect to: on-demand streaming video (SVOD); linear television; and studio development, production, or distribution of theatrical films.”

The Siege by Democratic States

Despite the favorable ruling issued by federal agencies, the corporate merger still faces resistance from judicial activism driven by factions linked to the Democratic Party.

An alliance of state attorneys general has expressed its intention to file legal challenges on the grounds that the federal government is disregarding antitrust regulations.

This offensive, led by progressive court districts, seeks to delay or block the final implementation of the agreement.

The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed that it will keep investigations active at the local level. In this regard, a spokesperson for California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated that “the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger remains under investigation by the California Department of Justice.”

For its part, Paramount’s management has dismissed the legal validity of these actions and remains focused on completing the operational transfer during the third quarter of this year, toward the end of September.

Editorial Restructuring and the Battle for CNN

The acquisition has sparked unease among the cultural left and the mainstream media, due to the imminent transition of the CNN news channel into the orbit of investors linked to the center-right.

The deal has the financial backing of businessman Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, whose son, David Ellison, serves as CEO of Paramount. Progressive figures in the entertainment industry, such as musician Bruce Springsteen, have publicly criticized the deal, suggesting an alleged political alignment between the media firm and the Republican executive.

However, representatives of the corporation have stated that the deal will revitalize the sector in the face of Silicon Valley tech companies.

Regarding the concerns, Paramount issued a statement saying: “We appreciate the thorough review of this transaction by the Department of Justice, as well as the work of the other agencies that have completed their reviews and granted their approval to date.”

The entertainment company added that the deal benefits the business environment “resulting in a stronger company better positioned to compete against dominant tech platforms in an industry increasingly defined by intense competition for audiences, talent, technology, and investment.”