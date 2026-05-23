Who is Bettina Anderson? The newest member of the Trump family combines modeling with a heritage of conservative activism

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 22 de mayo, 2026

The U.S. presidential family officially has a new member. According to a TMZ report, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony Thursday in Florida, ahead of their wedding in the Bahamas this weekend.

The marriage was certified by a Palm Beach County official and officiated by a real estate attorney close to the family. Following this union, here are the most relevant details of the trajectory of the new wife of Don Jr.

Ivy League education and fashion projection.

1. Elite education: Anderson, 39, has a solid academic background. She graduated from Columbia University, earning a bachelor's degree in art history, criticism and conservation. During her time in college, she was part of the prominent sorority Sigma Delta Tau, an organization geared toward developing women's potential based on shared ideals.

2. Modeling career and digital influence: she has consolidated a visible trajectory as a model and lifestyle content creator, exceeding 144,000 followers on social networks. She has been the face of advertising campaigns for high-end brands such as Hamilton Jewelers and has starred on covers of regional luxury magazines such as Palm Beach Illustrated and Quest.

3. Family ties and a twin: On a strictly personal level, Anderson maintains a close relationship with her family and has a twin sister named Kristina. Through digital platforms, he has publicly described his sister as one of the most significant blessings in his life, routinely sharing her with his nieces and nephews.

Charity leadership and entrepreneurial heritage.

4. Parents with civic and financial background: Anderson's family heritage is rooted in the Palm Beach community. His father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr. was a prominent banker who took over the presidency of Worth Avenue National Bank at just 26 years old and co-founded the independent Palm Beach Day Academy.

The businessman passed away in 2013 after battling Alzheimer's disease. Meanwhile, his mother, Inger Anderson, is known for her involvement in social causes linked to organizations such as the YMCA and Urban Youth Impact.

5. Co-founder of an environmental NGO: along with her siblings, Bettina co-founded The Paradise Fund (now Paradise.ngo), a non-profit organization focused on disaster relief and environmental conservation. In her role as executive director, she leads film projects aimed at documenting and protecting Florida's wildlife and freshwater springs.

6. Timeline of her relationship with Don Jr.: The courtship with the first-born presidential son was made public in September 2024. Since then, Anderson naturally integrated into the family's political and private environment, attending events such as the Republican National Convention and private dinners.

The formal marriage proposal was finalized in late 2025 at Camp David, being officially announced by President Donald Trump himself during the White House Christmas festivities.

A new family chapter

This marriage represents the first nuptials for Anderson, who was previously engaged to businessman Beau Wrigley without making it to the altar.

For his part, Donald Trump Jr, 48, was previously married to Vanessa Trump between 2005 and 2018, a union from which their five children were born. Reports confirm that the new couple maintains a deeply close relationship with the rest of the Trump family siblings, including Ivanka.

According to TMZ, Bettina will not be taking the Trump surname.