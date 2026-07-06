Was Charlie Kirk's killing meticulously planned? DA's office releases recordings that reveal killer’s disturbing moves

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 6 de julio, 2026

The Utah state court began presenting forensic evidence against Tyler Robinson, who is charged with the murder of influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On the first day of a five-day preliminary hearing at the Fourth District Court in Provo, authorities presented a body of evidence pointing to meticulous planning prior to the attack carried out on Sept. 10, 2025, on the campus of Utah Valley University (UVU).

Agent David Hull of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation testified that campus security camera footage confirms that Robinson was at the scene a total of four times on the day of the shooting.

According to reports, the suspect scouted the area before the attack, took up position at the exact moment of the crime, and returned to the university perimeter that same night and in the early hours of Sept. 11.

A sniper’s nest with a clear line of sight

The testimony of former UVU police officer Chris Bagley provided the most detailed forensic evidence from the roof of the Losee Center, the exact spot from which the fatal shot was fired. Bagley described the discovery of what he technically classified as a “sniper pad” on the building’s gravel, indicating a militarized ambush position.

“When I got up there and I could see this disturbance in gravel, to me it looks like a sniper pad,” Bagley testified in court. The former agent explained that clear imprints of elbows, knees and feet remained at the scene, corresponding to an individual who had been lying in a prone position.

From that exact spot, at the southern end of the structure, there was a clear and direct “line of sight” toward the lower courtyard, pointing specifically toward the tent where Kirk was working.

Tension in the courtroom and a questionable gesture by the defense

The impact of the testimony sparked scenes of deep consternation among the victim’s family members. Erika Kirk, widow of the founder of Turning Point USA, was forced to leave the courtroom at the exact moment Officer Bagley began describing the effects of the bullet’s impact on the victim.

Earlier, the activist’s parents, Robert and Kathryn, issued a family statement describing the legal proceedings as a “painful reminder” of a loss that has irreversibly altered their children’s lives.

The solemn tone of the day was disrupted by the controversial behavior of defense attorney Richard Novak, who burst out laughing when Judge Tony Graf announced that cameras would not be allowed in the courtroom.

When later questioned by Fox News Digital, Novak nonchalantly justified his reaction by attributing it to a timing error in the media’s request.