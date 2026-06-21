Trump condemns an act of vandalism against the reflecting pool in DC and blames the damage on the far left

Workers remove algae from the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday, June 19.Andrew Thomas-NurPhoto via AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 20 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump publicly denounced a series of acts of vandalism perpetrated against the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial.

In a statement on Truth Social, the president linked this vandalism to previous incidents in the gardens of the National Mall, where graffiti attacking his political figure recently appeared.

According to information provided by the president, the attackers poured harmful chemicals into the structure with the clear intention of damaging and defacing the newly unveiled surface coating.

This multimillion-dollar restoration project was completed just two weeks ago as part of a federal initiative to restore the splendor of the nation’s historic sites.

State law enforcement agencies conducted investigations that led to the identification of the alleged perpetrators of what the president described as an act of contempt toward the nation’s heritage.

Federal Arrests and the Suspect’s Identity

The escalating tension surrounding the monument took on a legal dimension after it was confirmed that multiple individuals had been detained by the U.S. Park Police.

The president himself celebrated the arrests through his official channels, warning that those involved face serious federal charges for the destruction of national monuments that carry severe prison sentences.

Among those arrested is David Hearn, 67, a former Olympic athlete and two-time world champion in canoeing who was intercepted by members of the National Guard and police officers while at the scene wearing cycling gear.

Hearn was arrested on charges of destruction of government property. According to press reports, activists and witnesses stated that the detainee allegedly tampered with the suction hoses used by federal workers to remove algae.

The suspect’s defense and statements to the press

For his part, Hearn denied the accusations of sabotage in statements gathered by The Washington Post, stating that he merely put his hands in the pond to touch the tarp that was already visibly detached.

The individual in question, who has a history of federal arrests in the 1990s for contempt of civil authority on the Potomac River, is scheduled to appear before the capital’s Superior Court on July 9.

The controversy escalated in the media after the head of state formally accused reporter Jonathan Karl, of the television network ABC News, of actively participating in the removal of the adhesive-backed covering from the pond to exaggerate the alleged technical flaws in the refurbishment.

The news network and the correspondent declined to issue official comments in response to the White House’s allegations.

Algae Mitigation and Assessment of Aesthetic Management

In parallel with the allegations of sabotage, the administration addressed the biological challenges that arose after the project’s completion, where an algal bloom temporarily turned the water of the pond—which is over two thousand feet long—green.

Spokespersons for the Department of the Interior confirmed to the press that the National Park Service implemented a rigorous technical protocol that includes an advanced filtration system and the controlled application of hydrogen peroxide to eradicate the outbreak.

In response to reports of peeling in the blue paint layer covering the base of the monument, the president reaffirmed that the contingency plan is proceeding successfully, assuring that seventy-five percent of the biological problem has already been resolved and that the issue will be fully resolved shortly.

The restoration of the reflective pool is part of a coordinated policy that has already led to the revitalization of more than forty-five monuments, twenty-eight statues, and twenty-two historic fountains throughout the federal capital.