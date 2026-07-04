Corporate Wedding in Manhattan: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot Amid Strict Security at Madison Square Garden

A silver SUV, believed to be carrying Taylor Swift, arriving today outside Madison Square Garden.Charly Triballeau-AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 3 de julio, 2026

The prolonged media buzz surrounding the most influential couple in American entertainment came to a head this Friday.

Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star player Travis Kelce, both 36, tied the knot in an exclusive private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The event was handled with absolute secrecy, which was only broken when the exterior screens of the Manhattan venue displayed the message “JUST&T MARRIED”.

As confirmed by the singer’s publicist, Tree Paine, the couple opted out of a traditional large wedding procession. Instead, the bride’s brother, Austin Swift, served as best man, while Jason Kelce, the groom’s brother, acted as groomsman. The newlyweds wore Christian Dior Haute Couture outfits and custom-made Christian Louboutin shoes.

The tight security operation transformed the entrances to Madison Square Garden into a procession of armored SUVs.

Among the guests from the entertainment and sports industries were actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, and Jason Sudeikis; model Karlie Kloss; and NFL figures such as Cooper Kupp, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kareem Hunt.

Surprisingly, the ceremony was officiated by comedian and producer Adam Sandler, described as a close friend of the couple. Kelce recently joined the cast of the film Happy Gilmore 2, produced by Sandler.

To maintain the event’s exclusivity, organizers strictly prohibited guests from using mobile devices, preventing any leaks on digital platforms during the celebration.