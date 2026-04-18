Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 17 de abril, 2026

The White House confirmed that it held a key meeting with Anthropic executives, amid growing concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on national security and the financial system.

The meeting, led by CEO Dario Amodei and senior officials from Donald Trump's administration, was officially described as a first step toward possible cooperation.

"The initial meeting was both productive and constructive," the White House said in a statement quoted by The Hill.

"We discussed opportunities for collaboration, as well as shared approaches and protocols to address the challenges associated with the expansion of this technology," it added.

According to the official release, a central focus of the conversation was how to balance technological innovation with security, in a context where advanced modelscould expose critical vulnerabilities.

"The conversation also explored the balance between advancing innovation and ensuring security. We look forward to continuing this dialogue and hosting similar conversations with other leading artificial intelligence companies," the statement explained.

For its part, an Anthropic spokesperson confirmed to The Hill the meeting and stressed the company's interest in working with the U.S. government in strategic areas.

"It was a productive conversation about how Anthropic and the U.S. government can work together on key shared priorities such as cybersecurity, U.S. leadership in the race for AI and artificial intelligence security," he said.

The meeting was attended by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles; and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; in addition to Amodei.

Previous tensions and strategic shift.

The meeting marks a possible shift in the relationship between Anthropic and the Trump administration, which in recent weeks had been marked by tensions with the Pentagon and concerns about the use of its models.

The company's new system, known as Mythos, has generated alarm in government and financial circles for its ability to detect-and potentially exploit-security flaws in critical systems.

These concerns prompted Treasury officials, along with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, to meet with Wall Street leaders to assess risks associated with the technology.

The rapprochement between Washington and Anthropic seeks to clarify who defines the rules for artificial intelligence. While some technology companieshave been criticized for promoting ideological agendas under the umbrella of innovation, the Trump administration has insisted on prioritizing national security, global competitiveness and technological sovereignty.

In that context, the dialogue with Anthropic aims to establish clear standards that avoid abuses but without curbing U.S. leadership vis-à-vis powers such as China.