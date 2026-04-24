Google to invest $40 billion into Anthropic

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de abril, 2026

Google - through its parent company, Alphabet Inc. - will invest $40 billion in Anthropic, including an initial $10 billion fixed entry, despite the fact that it is its rival in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

As reported by AFP, the remaining $30 billion will be subject to meeting certain performance targets of the startup.

This information comes just days after another of the tech giants, Amazon, announced a $5 billion investment in Anthropic.

This is not the first time news of links between Google and Anthropic has surfaced. In early April, the startup reported that it was expanding its collaboration with the tech giant to improve its processing capabilities.

Anthropic has been singled out from the White House for its political bias. In late February, President Donald Trump called the startup's developers "left-wing nutjobs" for "trying to pressure the War Department and force it to obey their terms of service."

Days later, the Trump Administration moved to remove Anthropic's AI models from federal devices.