The end of self-thinking? The troubling cultural colonization of Silicon Valley's 'Progressive AI'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 23 de mayo, 2026

Artificial intelligence has ceased to be a simple tool of technical automation to become the ultimate mediator of global culture.

In just a couple of years, hundreds of millions of people have integrated virtual assistants into their daily dynamics, delegating the structuring of their arguments to systems designed by the elites of Silicon Valley and other hegemons of the world.

However, behind the promise of digital progress lies a worrying phenomenon. The report The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Human Thought (2025) raises the alarm about a danger of geopolitical and identity dimensions: massive cognitive standardization under the mold of globalist progressivism.

The paper details how large language models (LLMs) act like a giant funnel that sucks in local linguistic identities. This formats the minds of users based on the damaging dominant ideological canons of Western elites, threatening to eradicate true freedom of human thought.

The "WEIRD AI" bias and cultural indoctrination.

The research delves into a key sociological concept for understanding this assault on cultural sovereignty: the term "WEIRD AI." The acronym describes the exclusive origin of the data used to train the most widely used commercial artificial intelligence on the planet.

The content of these models reflects only the worldview of the hyper-progressive academic environments of the United States and technology corporations. The great danger lies in the fact that this ideological architecture is massively exported to the rest of the nations as an unquestionable dogma.

As it is consumed globally, the machine operates a "cultural remix" that gradually limns local traditions of thought to align them with the dominant Anglo-Saxon progressive norm. Users, totally unconsciously, adopt the conceptual frameworks of the chatbots, undergoing a silent linguistic and ideological domestication.

The paper compiles compelling empirical data. In research from 2024, a group of authors from India used GPT-4-based assistants. The results showed that writers systematically modified their native literary style to conform to Western narrative standards, losing their cultural heritage.

The algorithm acted as an ideological corrector that eliminated differences in favor of a flat, uniform conformism. This phenomenon is repeated in tools such as ChatGPT, which tend to penalize and correct individual variants, always privileging a standardized institutional language aligned with the woke agenda.

The Science paradox and the control of public opinion.

Big Tech propaganda insists that artificial intelligence democratizes creativity. However, a study published in the journal Science (Doshi et al., 2024) unveils a disturbing paradox: the use of AI assistants causes collective productions to end up completely resembling each other.

Artificial intelligence is mass-producing standardized ideas under a predictable statistical matrix. The creator gets used to the comfort of choosing the path suggested by the machine instead of walking the path of doubt, which is where intellectual dissent truly resides.

When thousands of journalists and academics resort to the same models for writing, society is heading toward a cognitive monoculture. The result is a digital ecosystem saturated with conventional works calibrated according to corporate standards of acceptance, marginalizing truly original thought.

Added to this is the control of recommendation algorithms, which lock citizens into "filter bubbles." These systems exploit human confirmation bias, exclusively supplying content that validates biases and subtly internalizing the machine's ideological judgments.

By concentrating thought databases globally, a handful of Western corporations acquire the latent ability to shape global public opinion. This shifts legitimate democratic debate into a controlled environment, where real dissent against official discourse is silenced by automated moderation.

Towards technological sovereignty

Against this backdrop of global standardization, the report posits the imperative need to adopt technological sovereignty safeguards. Nations wishing to preserve their cultural independence can no longer rely exclusively on artificial intelligence models developed under the wing of Silicon Valley.

It highlights the urgency of developing sovereign AI models, plural and strictly adapted to the historical contexts of each region. Spanish-speaking countries have a strategic duty to fund their own neural networks, preventing the progressive vision from becoming the only probabilistic truth on the planet.

Ultimately, resistance falls on traditional education and the cultivation of skepticism. The report concludes with a stern warning: if the new generations delegate their ability to reason to an automated co-pilot, mankind will have ceded its most precious asset: intellectual autonomy from power.