Google launches Gemini app on macOS devices after teaming up with Apple

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de abril, 2026

Google and Apple launched the Gemini application for the macOs operating system. A move that stems from an alliance between two of the technology giants and redefines the existing competition for dominance in the artificial intelligence (A.I.) sector.

As of this Wednesday, the Gemini application is now available on devices with macOs system. Through a statement, Google indicated that users will be able to use the tool for free.

It also reported on how you can use it: via a shortcut on the computer keyboard.

"Today, we’re bringing the Gemini app to macOS as a native desktop experience, designed to live right where you work. It’s always just a keyboard shortcut away, so you can quickly get the help you need without losing your focus," Google reported in its release.

"You can bring up Gemini from anywhere on your Mac with a quick shortcut (Option + Space) to get help instantly, without ever switching tabs," the tech giant added.

Google mentioned that the app "is available to all Gemini users 1 on macOS versions 15 and up."